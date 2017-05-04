State Education Budget Nears Passage

The State Education Budget is close to final passage. A unanimous vote from the House of Representatives yesterday sends it back to the Senate. The 6.4 billion dollar spending plan would keep state schools mostly funded at the same levels as last year, though some increases would be seen for K-12 schools. It includes money to hire an additional 152 teachers in fourth thru sixth grades. The budget previously stalled in the Senate when a legislator filibustered the plan, saying it needed more money for grade schools.