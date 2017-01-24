Seven Tornado Touchdowns Confirmed in Alabama So Far

Multiple tornadoes touched down in Alabama during the past weekend according to survey teams from the National Weather Service. So far officials have confirmed seven tornadoes in four counties. Three twisters reportedly touched down in Lee County alone, near Pepperell Parkway in Opelika, near Smith’s Station and near Crawford. Two more have been confirmed in Marengo County and one each in Barbour County and Pike County. All of the tornadoes to this point have been classified as EF-1 or EF-0 in strength. Survey teams are continuing to check on storm-damaged counties and expect more confirmations this week.