Series of Suspicious Fires Investigated

Montgomery Fire Department investigators are looking into a series of suspicious fires that have occurred on the same street over the past several days. A statement from the Department reports that all three of the affected houses were vacant and all are on Myles Street. Myles is located off Fairview Avenue near St. Jude. The first fire took place Saturday on the street’s 18-hundred block. The second occurred Monday morning in the same block…and the third happened Tuesday in the 19-hundred block. No one was hurt in any of the blazes. Officials believe the fires are likely connected and may have been set by one or more individuals. Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call 240-3916.