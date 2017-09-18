President Trump Will Campaign for Luther Strange

President Donald Trump is coming to Alabama to campaign for Sen. Luther Strange in the primary race for U.S. Senate. Trump made the announcement Saturday evening via twitter. Trump wrote that, "I will be in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday night to support Luther Strange for Senate. 'Big Luther' is a great guy who gets things done!" Strange is in a heated runoff battle with former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore for the Senate seat that previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Moore led Strange in the first round of GOP voting. The two face off in a runoff on Sept. 26. The winner will then face Democrat Doug Jones in a December general election.