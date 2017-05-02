Police Make Arrest in Murder of Middle School Student

A juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a Montgomery middle school student from yesterday. In a written statement, police say the male suspect was charged with murder. The victim has now been identified as 14 year old Jaquerria Timmons. According to the release, Timmons was shot in the chest after a handgun was introduced into a group of students about a block from Bellingrath Middle School in the 34-hundred block of South Court Street. Police say the gun came from someone who does not attend Bellingrath. They also say because there are still loose ends in the case, the investigation remains active. A motive for the shooting has not been given. Police say no more information about the suspect can be released at this time.