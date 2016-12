Authorities say they found 167 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $2.2 million in a hidden compartment of a tractor trailer during a traffic stop in western Alabama. A local news agency reports the truck was pulled over Dec. 22nd on Interstate 20/59 in Greene County. An official says the seizure, made by the 17th Judicial Drug Task Force, is the largest in the agency's history. Authorities said the semi driver was arrested on a charge of cocaine trafficking.