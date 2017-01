Members of the NAACP held multiple protests throughout the state against the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions for the U.S. Attorney General. In Montgomery, a group gathered outside the city's downtown Federal Courthouse Building. Reverend Rayford Mack, president of the Metro Montgomery Chapter of the NAACP pointed to Sessions' track record on voting rights and race as reasons behind the objection. Other protests were held in Huntsville, Birmingham, Dothan and Mobile.