Montgomery Proclaims March 2 Claudette Colvin Day

Many people think of Rosa Parks as the woman who sparked the Montgomery bus boycott by refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a city bus in 1955. But 15 year old Claudette Colvin had actually done the same thing months earlier. Last night, Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange issued a proclamation declaring March 2 as Claudette Colvin Day in the city. District 3 councilman Tracy Larkin says it’s good to see the civil rights pioneer getting the recognition she deserves. Colvin lives in New York and was unable to attend last night’s city council meeting when the proclamation was presented. Reverend Joseph Rembert accepted on her behalf.