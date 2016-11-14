MACH Continues Collecting Warm Weather Items

The Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless in Montgomery are still collecting warm weather items for their annual Blanket Drive. This year's event will end on November 19th. MACH Executive Director Molly Stone says collection sites will be at three locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stone says gently used or new warm weather items are needed. PODS storage containers are located at Regions Bank at 301 Coliseum Blvd; the Winn-Dixie on East South Blvd at Troy Highway and the Festival Plaza Shopping Center at the intersection of Taylor and Vaughn Roads.