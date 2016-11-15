Justin Ross Harris Found Guilty in Son's SUV Death

A Georgia man faces life in prison after he was convicted of malice murder in the 2014 death of his toddler son, who was left in a hot car for hours. A jury found Justin Ross Harris guilty on all eight counts against him Monday, ending a month-long trial. The malice murder conviction means jurors ultimately agreed with prosecutors that Harris left his 22-month-old son, Cooper, to die on purpose. District Attorney Vic Reynolds said justice was done but "it's not a verdict we celebrate." The judge scheduled a sentencing hearing for Dec. 5. Harris' defense lawyers said they plan to appeal. Harris moved to Georgia from Alabama in 2012.