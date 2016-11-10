Health Disparities Symposium to be Held in Montgomery

This Saturday a symposium aimed at reducing health disparities will be held in Montgomery. One Humanity LLC, an organization focused on positive social change through education and economic development will be hosting the event; founder Robert Jackson says the conference will center around identifying better health practices and developing new plans. The theme is "Developing a Faith and Community based plan to address Health Disparities." The conference will be held on Saturday, November 12th from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Business Center at 600 South Court Street. Jackson says the cost of admission is $50 and it includes lunch.