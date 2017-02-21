Governor to Create Grocery Tax Task Force

Governor Robert Bentley has scheduled an afternoon press conference to announce the formation of a Grocery Tax Task Force. Bentley had said in his State of the State address this month that he wanted to examine removing the state sales tax from groceries. Democratic Representative John Knight of Montgomery has brought many bills over the years to accomplish that. He says Alabama should have removed the sales tax from food a long time ago. Knight was a guest on the WVAS 90.7 Perspectives program last week. He says a task force is not needed to know that the state should abolish the sales tax on groceries.