Dannelly Field a Finalist for New Fighter Jet

The Montgomery-based 187th Fighter Wing is one of five Air National Guard units across the country still in the running to become a home base to the F-35A fighter jet. The 187th and Dannelly Field survived the cut from 18 original sites under consideration. According to a statement from the U-S Air Force, two locations will be selected by spring next year. Site survey teams will now visit all five locations that also include installations in Boise, Idaho; Jacksonville, Florida; Detroit, Michigan and Madison, Wisconsin. Once the two bases are selected to house the F-35As, the jets should arrive in the early to mid-2020s.