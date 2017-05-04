Alabama State University Officials Hail Closing of Audit

Alabama State University officials yesterday lauded the Alabama Attorney General’s actions to end an audit of ASU nearly five years after its inception. Acting Attorney General Chris McCool announced the closure of the case Tuesday. His statement says a special grand jury heard from dozens of witnesses and experts analyzed financial records and no indictments were returned. Interim President of ASU Dr. Leon Wilson says the university has been vindicated. His sentiments were echoed by ASU Board of Trustees Vice- Chairwoman Angela McKenzie, who says school officials are ready to put this behind them. Former Governor Robert Bentley publicly referred the matter to the attorney general's office in 2012 after receiving complaints from college employees. The attorney general’s office ended the case this week with no further comment.