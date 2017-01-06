Winter Storm Bearing Down on South

Parts of the South are bracing for a winter storm that is targeting the deep south and eastern United States today. A winter storm warning covers eastern Alabama through north Georgia, including Atlanta, and into the Carolinas and part of Virginia. Alabama Governor Robert Bentley issued a state of emergency that will open its emergency operations center this morning and put 300 Alabama National Guard soldiers at the ready to help if needed. A statement from the Montgomery Regional Airport advises travelers to stay abreast of any flight delays or cancelations that could transpire because of the weather. Airlines are offering the option to change impacted flights at no charge. Check your airline for a list of eligible cities and dates. The weather forecast is calling for snow or sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in North Alabama and parts of Central Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is recommending that people not drive in these conditions, but if you absolutely must…they recommend monitoring changing weather conditions and driving accordingly, driving only vehicles that are in good operating condition, turning on headlights and windshield wipers, and keeping blankets, a first aid kit, charged cell phone and other emergency supplies in your vehicle, in case you are stuck in your vehicle for a period of time.