A Veteran Speaks comes back to WVAS

WVAS-FM is proud to bring back the series "A Veteran Speaks." The segment highlights individuals who served or who are currently serving in the military, sharing their personal stories and experiences in their respected branches of service. "A Veteran Speaks" was originally part of a public media project called "Veterans Coming Home" an initiative funded by the Corporation of Public Broadcasting. Listeners can tune in to hear the new set of stories on Veterans Day between 8 and 10 a.m. and between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The stories will air daily at 8:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

"A Veteran Speaks" featuring Isaac Bell, Jr., veteran of the United States Air Force.