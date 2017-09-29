Two Alarm Fire at Atlanta Highway Business

The Montgomery Fire Department extinguished a two-alarm fire last night at a business on the Atlanta Highway. Firefighters were called to the 6-thousand block of the Atlanta Highway and found heavy black smoke pouring from the rear of the Mr. Sandman Mattress and Furniture Store. A statement from the fire department reports that the blaze was contained to the first floor of the structure though the entire strip of stores at that location sustained smoke damage. Investigators believe the fire likely began in the break room and then spread to the show room. No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.