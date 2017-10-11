Trump Expected To Nominate Kirstjen Nielsen As Next Homeland Security Secretary

President Trump is expected to nominate Kirstjen Nielsen to be the next homeland security secretary, an administration official confirms to NPR's Mara Liasson.

Nielsen would succeed now-White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in the position, and she currently serves as Kelly's principal deputy chief of staff and was also his chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security.

Nielsen has prior experience at working in homeland security, serving on the White House Homeland Security Council under President George W. Bush and working in the Transportation Security Administration.

Elaine Duke has been serving as acting DHS secretary. Duke recently got into some controversy when she said that the hurricane response effort in Puerto Rico was a "good news story." That comment drew a critical response from San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who has been an outspoken critic of how the Trump administration has responded to the situation on the ground in Puerto Rico.

