Town Hall Meeting Generates Beneficial Discussion on Violence

A wealth of positive discourse and information dissemination took place at last night’s town hall meeting and block party in front of Sidney Lanier High School. Panelists tackled the subject of violence in the Montgomery community and how to combat it. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey says an increase in positive role models would help. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham advised parents to take advantage of the programs that are available. He says summer youth camps are currently taking applications. The free event was hosted by WVAS-FM, the Public Safety Department of Alabama State University and 97.9 Jamz.