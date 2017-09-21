Top Stories: Tracking Hurricane Maria; The Reach Of Credit Bureaus

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hurricane Maria Leaves Puerto Rico Without Power, Hits Dominican Republic.

-- Equifax Breach Puts Credit Bureaus' Oversight In Question.

-- Oklahoma City Police Fatally Shoot Deaf Man Despite Yells Of 'He Can't Hear You'.

And here are more early headlines:

Tracking Earthquake Rescue Efforts In Mexico. (Guardian)

Why GOP Senators Are Considering A New ACA Repeal. (Washington Post)

Myanmar Protesters Try To Block Aid To Rohingya Refugees. (Reuters)

Vietnam Veteran To Receive Medal Of Honor. (The Hill)

$1 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Texas Chemical Company After Hurricane. (KHOU)

London Police Arrest 6th Suspect In Subway Bombing. (Guardian)

Singaporean Handler Allegedly Swapped Lots Of Baggage Tags. (Straits Times)

