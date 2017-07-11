Three People Killed in Pike County Crash

State Troopers have now identified the three people killed in a Pike County pileup yesterday afternoon. The crash occurred on U-S Highway 231 around 2:10pm about four miles north of Ariton. Troopers say a tractor-trailer rig and two cars collided, blocking traffic for hours. A woman driving one of the cars was killed. She has been identified as 61 year old Debra Myers Askew of Brundidge. Two people in the other car also died – the driver, 49 year old Robert Pecnick and his wife, 46 year old Suzette Pecnick, both from St. Augustine, Florida. The driver of the truck was not injured. Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the accident.