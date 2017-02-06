Three Montgomery Men Charged with Murder

Montgomery Police have arrested three men in connection with a January murder. 17-year-old Joquan Belyue, 17-year-old Terrance Moorer and 22-year-old Errol Johnson have all been charged with the murder of Joshua Rogers. Police say the suspects, along with the murder victim, were committing a robbery on January 9th when Rogers was fatally shot. Police found him in the median of the 800 block of Northern Boulevard. Another adult male was shot as well, but because of the alleged robbery, the three men are being charged with Rogers' murder. All of the suspects were taken into custody Friday. They are currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.