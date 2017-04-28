Survey Teams in Areas Where Possible Tornadoes Touched Down

Storms moving through the Deep South yesterday left damage in southeastern Alabama and west central Georgia after flooding caused a death in North Carolina earlier in the week. In Alabama, Pike County Emergency Management personnel report trees on top of houses and a mobile home off its foundation along U.S. 29 between Troy and the Banks community. Some minor structural damage was reported in Montgomery County along with fallen trees. At one point around 5-thousand people were without power in the area. Officials in Barbour County say two twisters were reported yesterday afternoon with some minor damage sustained. The National Weather Service says it is sending out survey teams to Pike, Montgomery, Lee and Barbour counties today to verify if tornadoes touched down in those areas. The severe weather came on the anniversary of the day dozens of twisters plowed across the Southeast on April 27, 2011, killing more than 250 people in Alabama.