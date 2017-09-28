Supreme Court Adds More Cases To 2017-2018 Session, Including Union Dispute

The Supreme Court added 11 cases to its term that begins next week, agreeing to hear a pivotal case on unions that represent government employees. Other cases involve a range of topics, from searches by police to overtime pay for car dealership service advisers.

The newly accepted cases were announced Thursday morning — and so far, the union case, Janus v. American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, is attracting the most attention.

The Associated Press says that with a conservative majority, the Supreme Court will hear "a new case with the potential to financially cripple Democratic-leaning labor unions that represent government workers. The justices deadlocked 4-4 in a similar case last year."

Here is the Supreme Court's listing of all 11 cases:

16-961 DALMAZZI, NICOLE A. V. UNITED STATES

16-1017 COX, LAITH G. V. UNITED STATES

16-1423 ORTIZ, KEANU D. V. UNITED STATES

The petitions for writs of certiorari are granted. The cases are consolidated, and a total of one hour is allotted for oral argument. In addition to the questions presented by the petitions, the parties are directed to brief and argue the following question: Whether this Court has jurisdiction to review the cases in Nos. 16-961 and 16-1017 under 28 U. S. C. § 1259(3).

16-1027 COLLINS, RYAN A. V. VIRGINIA

16-1150 HALL, ELSA V. HALL, SAMUEL, ET AL.

16-1362 ENCINO MOTORCARS, LLC V. NAVARRO, HECTOR, ET AL.

16-1371 BYRD, TERRENCE V. UNITED STATES

16-1466 JANUS, MARK V. AMERICAN FEDERATION, ET AL. The petitions for writs of certiorari are granted.

16-1495 HAYS, KS V. VOGT, MATTHEW JACK D. The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted. Justice Gorsuch took no part in the consideration or decision of this petition.

16-8255 McCOY, ROBERT L. V. LOUISIANA The motion of petitioner for leave to proceed in forma pauperis and the petition for a writ of certiorari are granted limited to Question 1 presented by the petition.

16-9493 ROSALES-MIRELES, FLORENCIO V. UNITED STATES The motion of petitioner for leave to proceed in forma pauperis and the petition for a writ of certiorari are granted.

