Summer Jobs Program is Back

The city of Montgomery has opened registration for its very popular Summer Jobs Program. Now in its second year, the program offers work opportunities for young people aged 17 to 21. Participants work 20 to 30 hours per week for $9.73 an hour. Several city departments are involved in the effort, including the Montgomery Clean City Commission, Parks and Recreation, Montgomery City-County Public Library, Finance, Montgomery Fire/Rescue, Risk Management, Street maintenance, Planning and Sanitation. The jobs run from June 2nd to July 13th. Last year, the city received more than 300 applications. Registration is already open at the website, montgomeryal.gov. It closes March 1st.