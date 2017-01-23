Storms Leave 19 Dead in the Deep South

A severe storm system that spun off apparent tornadoes, pulverized mobile homes and scattered other destruction around the Southeast has claimed at least 19 lives on a two-day assault on the region. At least 14 people were killed Sunday in Georgia as the intense, fast-moving storms tore across the state throughout the day. Four people were killed Saturday in Mississippi. The deadliest toll came before daybreak Sunday when an apparent tornado blew through a mobile home park in south Georgia — about 60 miles southeast of Albany — killing seven people. Alabama was spared injuries and loss of life, but did sustain structural damage and downed trees in several counties. Elmore County may have had as many as three tornado cells according to emergency management officials. Downed power lines caused power outages in numerous counties. January tornado outbreaks are rare but not unprecedented, particularly in the South. Data from the Storm Prediction Center shows that, over the past decade, the nation has seen an average 38 tornadoes in January, ranging from a high of 84 in 2008 to just four in 2014.