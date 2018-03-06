Stingray Bay opens at Montgomery Zoo

The quest for a stingray exhibit at the Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Center began back in 2011 with a fundraising campaign. Today, seven years later, that project becomes reality as the exhibit goes on display to the public. A 67-hundred gallon saltwater pool containing a variety of stingrays and other aquatic life is housed in a 25-hundred square foot enclosure. During viewing hours, guests will be able to reach into the pool and touch the stingrays. Viewing hours today are from 10 AM until 4 PM. The new exhibit is adjacent to the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum along the path to the Zoo’s chimpanzee enclosure.