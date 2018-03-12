State schools superintendent says personnel cuts are needed

By Marcus Hyles 29 minutes ago

 Interim State Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson told board members last week that top personnel cuts need to be made. In a board of education work session Richardson said that reducing the number of employees, known as exempt or at-will, has become necessary.

A consultant hired by the Alabama Personnel Department conducted a study in recent months to look at job tasks, titles and salaries. State lawmakers are now preparing to eliminate jobs after seeing unnecessary spending on high-ranking personnel. 

Besides cutting positions, Richardson says areas within the department will be realigned. He says the goal is to have a more functional department with few moving parts and better communication.