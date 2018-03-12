State schools superintendent says personnel cuts are needed

Interim State Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson told board members last week that top personnel cuts need to be made. In a board of education work session Richardson said that reducing the number of employees, known as exempt or at-will, has become necessary.

A consultant hired by the Alabama Personnel Department conducted a study in recent months to look at job tasks, titles and salaries. State lawmakers are now preparing to eliminate jobs after seeing unnecessary spending on high-ranking personnel.

Besides cutting positions, Richardson says areas within the department will be realigned. He says the goal is to have a more functional department with few moving parts and better communication.