State School Board Votes for Intervention into Montgomery Schools

The state school board has voted for intervention in the Montgomery County school system because of academic struggles. The board voted unanimously today to begin the intervention process. Superintendent Michael Sentance said a capital city school system should be a "shining example" of achievement. He noted that some schools in the system are very high-performing while others have low test scores. Sentance also praised county school officials' willingness to work on improving schools. State law allows the Alabama Department of Education to intervene in school systems because of problems with academics or fiscal management. The local system has 21 days to respond to the intervention notice and can propose its own plan to address the problem. The State Board would then vote on the matter.