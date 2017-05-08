State Bureau of Investigation Looks Into Shooting in Phenix City

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a fatal shooting in Phenix City that involved a police officer. A release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency states that the incident happened yesterday afternoon just before 5 o’clock in the vicinity of 12th place and 11th Avenue. It’s being reported that the shooting came at the end of a vehicular pursuit between police and a suspect. The Muscogee County Coroner has identified the deceased suspect as 27 year old Cedric Mifflin. SBI took over the investigation at the request of the Phenix City Police Chief and the Russell County District Attorney’s Office. No other details of the incident have been released.