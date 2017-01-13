State BOE Intervention Meeting

The Alabama State Board of Education voted Thursday to begin the process to intervene in the Montgomery County School system because of the system's academic struggles. A news conference was held after the board voted unanimously to begin the invention process. Reaction about the resolution was mixed; WVAS News spoke with Reverend Charles Thomas, the Political Director of the Montgomery Ministers Union who disagrees with the resolution. MPS Board of President Robert Porterfield says the process will take some time. Montgomery County is one of the state's largest school systems that included a mixture of high performing magnet schools and low-performing schools.