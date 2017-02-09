State Attorney General Luther Strange Named to U-S Senate Seat

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley has named state Attorney General Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate seat left empty by Jeff Sessions. He made the announcement this morning. Strange will replace Sessions, whose selection as U.S. attorney general by President Donald Trump was confirmed Wednesday. The 63 year old Strange has been the state's attorney general since 2011. Strange will serve until an election is held to fill the seat for the remainder of Sessions' term, which ends in January of 2020. Bentley has said that election will be held in the general election in 2018. Strange said he was "greatly honored and humbled to accept the appointment."