Songs We Love: Keyon Harrold, 'Stay This Way (Feat. Bilal & Big K.R.I.T.)'

By 41 minutes ago
  • Keyon Harrold has just released his newest single, "Stay This Way (Feat. Bilal & Big K.R.I.T.)."
    Keyon Harrold has just released his newest single, "Stay This Way (Feat. Bilal & Big K.R.I.T.)."
    Deneka Peniston / Courtesy of the artist

There is a sense of pensive melancholy as the wail of Keyon Harrold's trumpet pushes its way past the Hitchcock-esque piano that sets the tone for "Stay This Way." With Philadelphia singer Bilal and Southern rapper Big K.R.I.T. contributing vocals, the song asks if euphoric moments are meant to last, or if they're naturally fleeting.

Near the beginning of the track, Bilal sings almost waveringly:

Times like this

Shine like golden

Carry on

I love you

Nights of bliss

And as time

Unfolds

Into an illusion

The present is a memory

Just be still

And stay this way

This is a love song, but not a typical one. Rather than speaking on a current moment in time, the track seems to be more about a fading memory. There is a feeling of regret running deep, along with a sense that the singer is stuck in the past.

Bilal's unorthodox delivery works in tandem with the often-unpredictable nature of the instrumental accompaniment; drum licks sprout up out of nowhere and disappear just as quickly. Though the sentiment of loss is present throughout, the feelings this song elicits seem sure to stick with you long after the final note rings.

Keyon Harrold kicks off his Blue Note residency this month with two shows each night, starting Jan. 10 with Bilal and Big K.R.I.T.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.