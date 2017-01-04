A Sixth Person Was Killed in Severe Weather This Week

Authorities have reported a sixth death as the result of strong storms that swept through the South: a woman in Georgia. Albany, Georgia, Fire Chief Ron Rowe said Tuesday that he did not have any details about exactly how the woman was killed. Her identity has not been released. Rowe says the approximately 1-mile-wide "violent" storm happened about 11 p.m. Monday, 30 minutes or so after a tornado warning was issued for the area.

Four people were killed in a mobile home in Rehobeth, Alabama during the storms. A Florida man died in the flooding.