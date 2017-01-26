Risk in Alabama Prisons Growing Every Day Says Commissioner

A sobering update from the Alabama Corrections Commissioner on the status of the state’s prison system to lawmakers yesterday. Commissioner Jeff Dunn told a joint meeting of the house and senate judiciary committees that the risk in Alabama’s crowding prisons is growing every day. He said conditions are declining as the system deals with overcrowding and understaffing. The Bentley administration is trying to build support for an $800 million prison construction bond issue. Governor Robert Bentley's proposal would build three new mega-prisons housing up to 4,000 men each, and one new prison for women. The department believes the construction cost can be paid with the savings generated by consolidations.