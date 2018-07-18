Results are in for runoff election

Looking at local races in yesterday's runoff election. There were four seats up for grabs in the Democratic Runoff for the Montgomery County Board of Education. In the most significant defeat incumbent Robert Porterfield, the chairman of the board, was ousted by challenger Claudia Mitchell in District 6. Over in District 5, Rhonda Oates came away with the victory. She will go on to combat Republican nominee Janna Bailey in November. In the closest of margins Marcus Vandiver took District One. He now looks to face incumbent Lisa Keith. District 2 went to Claire Weil. Putting her in a faceoff with Republican nominee Ted Lowry in the general election.

As for legislative seats: David Burkette and John Knight have sparred several times to gain the State Senate District 26 seat. The final contest goes to Burkette – the former Montgomery City Councilman won by a 62 percent margin. The veteran legislator, John Knight, complained that there were problems in the election process at his polling place. Burkette goes on to face Republican Darrell DJ Johnson in November. For the House of Representatives: venerable legislator Alvin Holmes lost the District 78 seat to Kirk Hatcher. Hatcher managed to gather 59 percent of the vote. Tashina Morris took the Democratic runoff in District 77.