Republicans Set To Pass Tax Overhaul As Early As Tuesday Night

By the time many Americans go to bed on Tuesday, Congress may have passed Republicans' tax overhaul bill.

The House will vote on the final version of the $1.5 trillion bill early Tuesday afternoon. Senate Republicans are then set to debate the bill and vote Tuesday evening.

Both votes appear likely to fall largely along party lines. No Democrats voted for the bill in either the House or Senate's initial votes, and the bill did not undergo any major changes in conference committee, where the differences between the House and Senate versions were reconciled.

The bill will cut the top federal corporate tax rate drastically, from 35 percent to 21 percent, and also lower tax rates for many other Americans. According to a new report from the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, those tax cuts would overwhelmingly benefit the richest Americans. In 2018, the center estimates, the average household would get a tax cut of $1,610, but the average household earning more than $1 million would get a tax cut of nearly $70,000.

Republicans, eager to score a major legislative win, have pushed their tax overhaul through Congress at breakneck pace. Thus far, 47 days have passed since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was introduced in the House.

That's quick compared to the last time the tax code underwent major changes, with the Tax Reform Act of 1986. President Ronald Reagan signed that bill 323 days after it was first introduced in the House.

