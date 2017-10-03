Quinton Ross resigns from the Alabama Senate to accept presidency at ASU

Alabama Senate Minority Leader Quinton Ross resigned from the Alabama Senate Monday after accepting the position of President at Alabama State University.

Alabama Senate Minority Leader Quinton Ross resigned from the Alabama Senate Monday after accepting the position of President at Alabama State University. Ross was known as an eager advocate for the Democratic agenda; including funding for the public school system and spearheading the "ban the box" bill which would have prevented state employers from asking about a prospective employee's criminal background on a job application. He says although he’s going right down the road, he’s confident his former Senate colleagues will continue to keep their focus during the legislative session. “I’m just a small part of an extremely capable group of Senators in our Senate Democratic Caucus and I played a small part in our working together to be effective and efficient within the Alabama State Senate,” Ross said. Because of state law, lawmakers are prohibited from having a second state job. Governor Kay Ivey called for a special election to fill the District 26 seat held by Ross. State Representative John Knight has already announced he will run for the vacant Senate seat. Knight has served in the House of Representatives since 1993. The primary is set for December 12, the same day as the special election for the U.S. Senate.