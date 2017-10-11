Qualifying has closed for state's Senate District 26 seat

Qualifying has closed for the Alabama Democratic and Republican parties in the race for state’s Senate District 26 seat, which Quinton Ross just vacated to take over as President of Alabama State University. Five candidates have qualified on the Democratic side while just one is running from the Republican Party. Democratic candidates include Deborah Anthony, Fred Bell, David Burkette, Tony Cobb Jr. and John Knight. DJ Johnson is the GOP’s nominee. The special primary election is set for Dec. 12. A runoff would be held Feb. 27 if needed.