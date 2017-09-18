Propaganda In Your Politics

Americans are free to believe anything they want — even what’s reported on a cable news channel funded by the Kremlin. The U.S. federal government considers Russia Today (RT) propaganda and wants it to register as a foreign agent.

But RT says there’s no difference between it and the BBC in the UK, and that many of the stories they report — like the Seth Rich murder conspiracy — also receive coverage on Fox News.

How is Russia influencing what we know? And will we see more propaganda popping up on-air and online soon?

Check out this episode of “The Daily” podcast from the New York Times with reporter Jim Rutenberg on Russia’s information war against the West.



GUESTS

Kimberly Marten, Professor at Barnard College, Columbia University; she specializes in international relations and Russia

Jim Rutenberg, Media columnist, The New York Times; former chief political correspondent, The New York Times Magazine

Alexey Kuznetsov, Deputy Head of News at RT International

Garland Nixon, Co-hosts the show “Fault Lines” on Sputnik Radio

Andrew Feinberg, Former White House correspondent for Sputnik International.

