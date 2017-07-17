Operation Southern Shield Attempts to Reduce Traffic Accidents and Fatalities

Operation Southern Shield is being held all this week in five Southeastern states in an effort to cut the number of traffic accidents and deaths.The campaign by law enforcement agencies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee targets drivers who are speeding, impaired, distracted and not wearing seat belts. Extra patrols are being funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Operation Southern Shield is being held in July since it is one of the busiest driving months of the year. Figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicate that 35-thousand people were killed in vehicular accidents in 2015 in the U-S. That’s an increase of 7 percent from 2014.