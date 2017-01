The National Weather Service says a tornado did not directly kill four people who died Monday in southeast Alabama. A survey team concludes a tree that crashed through a mobile home near Rehobeth in Houston County, killing four, fell by straight-line winds. The team concludes winds of 85 mph were related to a nearby tornado, though. That twister touched down in Geneva County and ended 8 miles later in Houston County, creating a 500-yard-wide damage path. A second tornado hit Bullock County.