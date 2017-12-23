Not My Job: Bradley Whitford Of 'The Post' Gets Quizzed About The 'New York Post'

Bradley Whitford played a lot of roles through his career, but he's most famous for two of them: the brilliant, well-meaning White House Aide Josh Lyman on The West Wing; and more recently, the secretly evil suburban dad in the horror movie Get Out.

And now the game where people who have taken a long and winding road end up here. It's called Not My Job. Like a lot of working actors, Bradley Whitford has played a lot of roles throughout his career. But he's most famous, I would say, for two of them - the brilliant, well-meaning White House aide Josh Lyman on "The West Wing" and, more recently, the secretly evil suburban dad in the horror movie "Get Out." It's much to his credit he seemed to like the last one more. Bradley Whitford, welcome to WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

BRADLEY WHITFORD: Thank you very much.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I mean, I know I always asked actors on our show this question. And, sometimes, it's unfair because I know you've had a varied career. But is it true you think that Josh Lyman is the role you're known most for when people see you?

WHITFORD: Is it the first line of the obituary? Probably.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And you just - more recently, of course, you're in the new movie "The Post" that just came out now, the Steven Spielberg film. But you also did another movie this year called "Get Out..."

WHITFORD: Yeah.

SAGAL: ...Which was awfully fun - Jordan Peele's horror movie. So in this movie, you play this guy who turns out to be pretty evil. And do you think that you were cast in the role in part because, to so many, you're Josh Lyman, well-meaning, great White House aide who wants everything that's good?

WHITFORD: Yes, because that's exactly what Jordan said.

SAGAL: He really?

WHITFORD: Yeah, yeah. He said, who is a better portrayer of predictable liberalism than me?

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

PETER GROSZ: The whole family is like that - between Allison Williams and Catherine Keener. It's all people - who people are like, oh, I like that person.

SAGAL: Yeah. Oh, yeah.

GROSZ: It's brilliant.

SAGAL: I loved her in that other movie and...

GROSZ: Yeah.

SAGAL: ...That TV show. And now, my God, what are they doing?

(LAUGHTER)

ALONZO BODDEN: Well, speaking for the black people, we didn't like that.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: We weren't...

SAGAL: You weren't charmed.

BODDEN: I'm sure you're a nice guy and all that, but yeah. We - no, we had a meeting. We had a talk. We didn't like it.

(LAUGHTER)

WHITFORD: I get very strange looks. I was getting some food in a strip mall, and they only took cash, and I didn't have it. And the woman said there was a cash machine in the barber shop next door. And I walked into, like, the set of the barber shop, and there were ten African-American guys there. And I walked in, and they said, oh, my God.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I want to talk a little bit about "The West Wing" because I know - I mean, like, I grew up a Trekkie, and I had been to "Star Trek" conventions. So "Star Trek" fans are obsessive. They are as nothing compared to "West Wing" fans.

WHITFORD: Yeah. They're - we call them, like, wing nuts.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And people seem to love that show because it represents the world - at least, the one that they wish they could live in - of, like...

BODDEN: Yeah, liberal, progressive porn.

SAGAL: It really is.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Were you guys...

WHITFORD: Really well-informed, well-intentioned people. Let's just watch them solve it.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Were you - when you were making the show, which, of course, was during the Bush administration - it was for the most part. It was on the air - were you aware of that, that you were providing kind of an alternative reality to comfort people who were not enjoying living in the real world at that time?

WHITFORD: Yeah. Bush, by the way, looks like Abbie Hoffman now.

SAGAL: Yeah, I know.

(LAUGHTER)

WHITFORD: But yeah, it was weird because there was a time where it was kind of sad. I mean, the only upright Democrats were fictional, and it was odd and sort of - it became an alternative universe.

SAGAL: I have read that once the Obama administration came in, they actually patterned some of the things they did because they were all "West Wing" fans - on the "West Wing." Do you know if that's true?

WHITFORD: Well, anybody who is in politics in Washington - it's very sweet because people often come up and say, you're the reason I went into politics. And I was in D.C. recently, and this kid - he was, like, 29 - comes up to me, and he looks tired. And he goes, hey, you're the reason I went into politics.

(LAUGHTER)

WHITFORD: And I said, oh, thanks. That means a lot to me. And he said, actually, I'm broke. I'm exhausted. And I'm never going to kiss Donna. I mean...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Aww.

WHITFORD: Probably not.

SAGAL: I want to ask you about the new movie, which is "The Post" - it's about the Washington Post - which is pretty great. Your character seems to be kind of a vague bad guy who's standing next to Kay Graham, played by Meryl Streep, and telling her not to do the right thing because it's not prudent.

WHITFORD: Actually, that character is, I think, the only character in the movie who is not real, which is interesting. He's sort of an amalgamation of these - this is my child screaming at me. Hang on. Hey, baby? I'm on the radio. You've got to be quiet.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

WHITFORD: They're used to me saying, not now.

SAGAL: Yeah. How old is your child? Is it a boy or girl? I couldn't hear.

WHITFORD: That is my 15-year-old daughter. And I...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Is...

WHITFORD: Absolutely no respect.

SAGAL: Of course not. Of course not.

WHITFORD: Like, one of them said to me once a really devastating thing - said, come on, Dad. I've seen dogs be good in movies.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Woah.

WHITFORD: And the worst thing about that is that's an absolutely true statement.

SAGAL: It really is.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: One of the things we like to do is, like, look up people on Wikipedia and find out weird things about them. And one of the things we found out about you is that you seem to be weirdly flexible. Is this true? You can do, like, the splits?

WHITFORD: I can do the splits, and I can tie my legs behind my neck, and you can spin me like a top.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Has - have you ever mentioned this to Mr. Sorkin, so he could write it into something?

WHITFORD: You know, I pitched that Josh was taking a ballet class. And Aaron said, why don't I do the writing?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right. Bradley Whitford, we have asked you here to play a game we're calling...

BILL KURTIS: "Headless Body In Topless Bar."

SAGAL: That, of course, was the most famous headline ever run by the New York Post. And we thought, since you're starring in a movie about The Washington Post, we'd ask you three questions about the other, less stodgy post - the one in New York. Answer two questions right, and you win a prize for one of our listeners - the voice of anybody on this show they may like. Bill, who is Bradley Whitford playing for?

WHITFORD: Nicholas Godfrey - Louisville, Ky.

SAGAL: All right. Ready to do this?

WHITFORD: Is that his name, or is that where he's from?

SAGAL: His name is Nicholas Godfrey.

WHITFORD: Oh, OK - from Louisville.

SAGAL: He's from Louisville.

WHITFORD: Got it.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Wait a minute. Did you think his name was Nicholas Godfrey Louisville, Ky?

WHITFORD: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

WHITFORD: I was impressed.

SAGAL: It is.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right. Here's - your first question about the New York Post is actually about that famous headline - "Headless Body In Topless Bar." It ran on the front page in 1983. But it almost didn't run in the Post. Why? A, because it offended the delicate sensibility of the paper's owner, Rupert Murdoch...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...B, because fact-checkers at the paper could not be sure if the bar was indeed a topless bar or C, because they ran out of capital S's in the compositing room and had to carve a new one to finish the word topless?

WHITFORD: B.

SAGAL: You're gonna go for B? You are right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This is...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...An amazing story. There's this gruesome crime in New York. And the editors say, we'll run a headline - "Headless Body In Topless Bar." And they said, but is it really a topless bar? They sent somebody out to check.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And it turned out to be, so they could run the headline. Next question - known for its gossip pages, sometimes, the Post has done public service journalism, as when they did what in 1989? A, gave students the answers to an important statewide test by printing them on its front page...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...B, published a fold-it-yourself cardboard knife in case you got mugged or C, printed a full-color rat identification guide so New Yorkers could tell the Norway rat from the common brown rat?

(LAUGHTER)

WHITFORD: C.

SAGAL: No. It was actually A.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: They printed the answers to the New York State Regents Exam on their front page.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And because the Post published the answers, the quiz was canceled. Yay.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right. Last question - and if you get this one, you win it all. Australian Col Allan, also known as Col Pot, was the editor-in-chief of the Post from 2001 to just last year, 2016. He was known for what quirky habit? A, sniping at people in the newsroom with a BB gun; B, urinating into his office wastebasket during meetings or C, shouting by crikey every few seconds?

WHITFORD: Well, it's the Post. I'm sure he's urinating in the trash can.

SAGAL: You're right. Yes...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Of course that's what he's doing.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: In fact, he was so famous for doing this throughout his career that when he came to the Post, they gifted him with a brand-new wastebasket.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Bradley Whitford do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Two out of 3 - you won, Bradley. Good for you.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Bradley Whitford is starring in the new film "The Post." Bradley Whitford, thank you so much for joining us on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME. What a joy to talk to you.

WHITFORD: My pleasure.

(SOUNDBITE OF W. G. SNUFFY WALDEN'S "WEST WING MAIN TITLE")

SAGAL: In just a minute, we enjoy some Ruth Bader Ginsburgers in our Listener Limerick Challenge. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to join us on the air. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.