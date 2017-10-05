New interim athletic director named after Hines resigns at ASU

A change of leadership in the Athletics Department at Alabama State University. Director of Athletics Melvin Hines has officially resigned from the position. President Quinton Ross last night issued a statement announcing that Deputy Director of Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams will take over as interim director. She will begin her new duties immediately. In his statement, Dr. Ross said the university is fortunate to have someone of Williams’s caliber to step in.

Williams began at ASU in 2016. In her career, she has served as the Associate Athletic Director of Development and Executive Director of the Aggie Foundation at North Carolina A&T. Williams has also worked at DePaul University, Women Leaders in College Sports and North Carolina Central. Hines had been ASU’s interim athletic director for three years before having the interim tag removed in September 2015.