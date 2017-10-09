Nate brings downed trees and power outages to Central Alabama

Hurricane Nate brought a burst of flooding and power outages to the U.S. Gulf Coast before weakening rapidly Sunday, sparing the region the kind of catastrophic damage left by a series of hurricanes that hit the southern U.S. and Caribbean in recent weeks. In Central Alabama the damage came in the form of downed trees and power outages. Some of those downed trees hit structures, but fortunately there have been no reports of injuries or loss of life from the storm in Alabama. At its peak, the storm caused outages to more than 14-thousand homes in this part of the state. President Trump has approved Governor Kay Ivey’s request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration for Alabama. That allows for federal assistance in the recovery effort from Hurricane Nate. The assistance has been approved for 39 counties in the state, many of those in our listening area.