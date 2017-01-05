MPS Holds Work Session About Possible Intervention

Members of the Montgomery County Board of Education held a work session discussing the potential intervention by the Alabama Department of Education. No votes were taken at the meeting; instead the a legal advisor presented an overview of the 2013 Intervention Act, discussed changes to the law and answered board members. A meeting with the state superintendent is scheduled for January 9, 2017. A leader with Montgomery's school system tells the Montgomery Advertiser that officials there have been told the state is taking control. The potential takeover of the 31,000-student system is prompted by poor performance. The number of failing schools in the system more than doubled to 23 in 2015.