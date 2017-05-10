Montgomery Police Officer Arrested on Drug Charges

Montgomery police have arrested one of their own in a drug trafficking investigation. The department initiated a criminal probe after receiving information that the officer, identified as 38 year old Amanda Millwood, was allegedly involved with controlled and illegal drugs. According to a police department release, Millwood was arrested late last night along with two other suspects for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Also charged in the case were 34 year old Constance Millwood and 36 year old Beverlee Gardner. All three have been placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Officer Millwood has been placed on mandatory leave. She is a nine year veteran of the department.