The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts will be hosting two exhibits this week; Sewn Together: Two Centuries of Alabama Quilts and Contemporary Japanese Ceramics will open on Thursday. The museum's curator, Margaret Lynn Ausfeld says the quilt collection spans more than a hundred years. She says the Contemporary Japanese Ceramics will feature flower vases, tea bowls, candle holders and platters. A free reception will be held on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.