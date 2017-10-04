Montgomery City Council passes budget

Montgomery finally has a budget for the new fiscal year. The Montgomery City Council approved the 245 million dollar spending plan at its meeting last night by a vote of 5 to 4. The budget does include a one percent increase in the lodging tax, which is why some council members voted against it. Mayor Todd Strange was both satisfied and relieved with the budget’s passage. The budget allows the city to put one million dollars in its reserves and also provides for merit raises. The 150-thousand dollars that had been allocated for research into a city-run school system was shifted to the Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority.