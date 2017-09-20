Montgomery City Budget Postponed Again

For the second meeting in a row the Montgomery City Council last night was unable to agree on passing a budget for the next fiscal year. At issue is a lodging tax increase that would generate 1 million dollars for the spending plan. Some council members feel like the lodging industry is taxed enough in Montgomery, and more taxation might hurt convention business in the city. Others, including Mayor Todd Strange assert that a lodging tax hike makes sense, because it doesn’t put the revenue burden on Montgomery residents. The city council has recessed until its October 3rd meeting.